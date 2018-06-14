Wolters Kluwer Wins Four Prestigious 2018 SIIA CODiE Awards

June 14, 2018 - Wolters Kluwer, a global information, software solutions, and services provider for professionals, today announces that four of its solutions have been honored as 2018 SIIA CODiE Awards winners across various categories.

The winning products across the 2018 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards:

CCH Tagetik IFRS 17: Best Financial Management Solution

Enablon: Best Compliance Solution

Cheetah: Best Legal Solution

The winning product across the 2018 SIIA Education Technology CODiE Awards:

CasebookConnect: Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution

"We are proud to be recognized as winners for these prestigious awards, reflecting our dedication to deliver the best for our clients. We will celebrate being among the world's most innovative tech companies, and will continue our efforts to deliver the most innovative solutions to the industries we serve, to ensure we offer professionals what they need to make the most impact," says Nancy McKinstry, CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board, at Wolters Kluwer.

As a global provider of professional information, software solutions and services, Wolters Kluwer aims to help protect people's health, prosperity, safety, and legal rights while building better professionals in business. By creating innovate products that offer meaningful solutions to enhance and deploy deep domain knowledge, Wolters Kluwer aims to empower experts and professionals to deliver impact.

Established by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the CODiEs recognize excellence and achievement in the business software, digital content and education technology industries, and are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The CODiE Awards program also honors excellence in corporate philanthropy.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

