(June 14, 2018)

EDHEC Scientific Beta Days 2018 to Focus on Smart Beta Risk Management Solutions

The EDHEC Scientific Beta Days North America 2018, organised by ERI Scientific Beta, will take place at the Langham Hotel in Boston on October 25 & 26, 2018. The two-day conference is organised by an academic research centre for the benefit of Institutional Investors. It presents the research carried out by ERI Scientific Beta and discusses it with the institutional investment and financial advisory communities.

The conference this year will focus on smart beta risk management solutions looking at dynamic risk allocation, regime premia diversification, a critical analysis of the bottom-up approach and transaction costs of smart beta investing.

With the maximum regime premia diversification approach Scientific Beta will present a revolutionary approach in terms of factor allocation which makes it possible to build all-weather-factor equity portfolios.

Day two of the conference will be dedicated to practical application and case studies: it will focus in particular on studying the conditions for factor allocation implementation as well as the key issues and stages in the smart factor selection process.

This second day will also be the opportunity to present innovative factor solutions in the areas of long/short but also ESG multi-factor investment.

Finally, another case study will illustrate how to integrate core equity portfolio in a multifactor allocation framework.

The event is structured to appeal to asset owners and their direct investment consultants and financial advisors.

