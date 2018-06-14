Atossa Genetics Appoints Two Additional Prominent Industry Executives to Strategic Advisory Board

SEATTLE, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) ("Atossa" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods to treat breast cancer and other breast conditions, today announced the appointment of two additional pharmaceutical executives to its strategic advisory board. The board will play a key role in a number of important strategic initiatives in accelerating the clinical development of Atossa's programs. The company has named former Pfizer executive, Dr. Makarand (Mak) Jawadekar and Dr. Ajit Shetty, Chairman of the Belgium-based Flemish Institute of Biotechnology and former Janssen Pharmaceutica NV executive, to Atossa's strategic advisory board.



"We are very excited to have both Dr. Jawadeker and Dr. Shetty join our advisory board," said Steven Quay, Ph.D., MD, President and CEO of Atossa. "Each of these lauded industry veterans brings unique sets of talents and experiences to our company. Their insights and direction will be invaluable in developing our strategic initiatives to advance our therapeutics," continued Dr. Quay.

Dr. Makarand (Mak) Jawadekar

Dr. Mak Jawadekar's professional career at Pfizer, Inc. spanned 28 consecutive years, most recently as a Director, Portfolio Management. During his career at Pfizer, he was responsible for the Drug Delivery Technology Assessment function involving external ‘Drug Delivery' technologies and has extensive experience in creating and cultivating external partnerships and alliances in this area. He began his professional career at Pfizer Central Research in early 1982, after having completed his Ph.D. in Pharmaceutics at the University of Minnesota. Mak was honored with an honorary D.Sc. degree by DYP Mumbai University, recommended by the President of India in Feb 2011. His years of experience with Pfizer Global R&D includes Solids R&D, Drug Product Formulation/ Dosage Form/Drug Delivery development, Clinical Trials Supply Manufacturing, and Scale-up and Technology Transfer & Research Pharmacy functions. At Pfizer he was also a bench scientist, working on many challenging commercial formulations which became multibillion dollar products.

Dr. Ajit Shetty

Dr. Shetty spent his 40-plus year career at Janssen Pharmaceutica NV in Belgium (a Johnson & Johnson company) in which he drove the expansion of the Janssen Group of Companies through geographical expansion, new product introduction, and significant market share growth. In his prior capacity as President of Janssen Pharmaceutica USA, Dr. Shetty launched Janssen USA into the largest pharmaceutical market. Currently, Dr. Shetty is Chairman of the Belgium-based Flemish Institute of Biotechnology, one of the world's top-ten research institutions. In 2008, he was awarded the title of Baron by the King of Belgium and in 2004 was elected Manager of the Year by Trends/Flemish Management Association. He is a member of the Board of Directors at Agile Therapeutics, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and is a memeber of the Board of Trustees of Carnegie Mellon University.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods to treat breast cancer and other breast conditions. For more information, please visit www.atossagenetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between preliminary and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others with respect to fulvestrant, such as patent rights, potential market sizes for Atossa's drugs under development and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

