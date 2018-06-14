Safeware's Director of Business Intelligence Recognized as a Dealerscope 40 Under 40 Honoree

Dublin, Ohio, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, is pleased to announce that its Director of Business Intelligence, Marshall Deese, has been selected as a 40 Under 40 honoree by Dealerscope magazine. Dealerscope's mission to stay ahead of the fast-paced consumer electronics market aligns with Deese's enterprising work ethic making him a deserving recipient of this recognition.





Deese's innovative attitude and dedication to process improvement has allowed Safeware to stay at the forefront of the product protection industry. During his time at the company, Deese has managed the business intelligence, actuary, and risk-management facets of Safeware. As a credentialed actuary, his analytical skills have helped to differentiate Safeware from the competition.

"Marshall's passion for continued innovation makes his nomination to Dealerscope's 40 Under 40 list a natural progression in his professional career," says Safeware's Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. "Being Safeware's third honoree in the past three years is a testament to Marshall's personal success and our company's commitment to fostering an environment where associates can be the catalyst for ground-breaking changes in the industry."

Deese has the unique ability to work closely with all major stakeholders at Safeware and offers a willingness to push for initiatives that are data-driven. By providing a voice for young consumers as the company works on product development, Deese contributes to promoting Safeware's presence as one of the most relevant names in product protection.

When asked about his experience at Safeware, Deese says, "It has been such an amazing experience to take what I am passionate about and see that translate into new ways to positively impact the consumer electronics industry. I look forward to continuing with a company that encourages me to further my own education and skill set and that is willing to pursue innovation relentlessly."

To view Deese's full 40 Under 40 profile, click here.

About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware's innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

