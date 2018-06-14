Proteon Therapeutics to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference June 21st

WALTHAM, Mass., June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO), a company developing novel, first-in-class therapeutics to address the medical needs of patients with kidney and vascular diseases, today announced that Company management will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 21, 2017 at 11:00 am ET.



About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics is committed to improving the health of patients with kidney and vascular diseases through the development of novel, first-in-class therapeutics. Proteon's lead product candidate, vonapanitase, is an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. Proteon is evaluating vonapanitase in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic arteriovenous fistula. Proteon is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). For more information, please visit www.proteontx.com.

