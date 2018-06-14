ArrowStream Announces Acquisition of American Restaurant Association

CHICAGO, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further solidifying its position as the leading foodservice management technology and data solution provider, ArrowStream® today announced the acquisition of American Restaurant Association (ARA), a premier provider of food commodity economic and sourcing expertise.



"Foodservice organizations are constantly seeking ways to accelerate sales growth while lowering product and operational costs," said Jeff Dorr, Chief Customer Officer at ArrowStream. "At ArrowStream, we listen closely to our clients, and recently we've heard a lot about challenges finding quality suppliers, getting accurate product information and improving sourcing. Through ARA, we're gaining a tremendous group of industry thought leaders and technology to address these needs and serve our customers in new ways."

ArrowStream's acquisition of ARA brings more than 200+ new customers and extensive new product capabilities to its already robust suite of data and technology offerings. New solutions include Commodity Price Data, Analysis and Forecasting solutions, and the innovative ChainBrain, a collaborative sourcing platform that allows customers to search and connect with potential suppliers and electronically manage RFPs.

"Our goal is to create tools that improve collaboration across the supply chain," said David Maloni, President of ARA. "By combining ArrowStream's supply chain data and business intelligence technology with ARA's market intelligence and sourcing tools, we'll infuse data into the process and consolidate critical product information, including quality and service reviews, ultimately enabling customers to easily connect with best value-added suppliers and making the sourcing process more streamlined and transparent to all parties."

Following completion of the acquisition, ArrowStream will offer an integrated set of solutions for managing daily supply chain operations and sourcing. Current ArrowStream capabilities include cleansing and synchronizing supply chain data feeds, analyzing product spend levels, monitoring inventory, logging product quality incidents and identifying pricing issues. With ARA, ArrowStream will expand to offer a new suite of sourcing tools that includes:

Access to market price data on major commodities

Expert analysis on commodity pricing trends

A web-based foodservice supplier database containing information on more than 3,000 companies

A foodservice tailored, web-based RFP management solution

"The combination of ArrowStream and ARA will benefit operators, distributors, manufacturers and other key stakeholders in the foodservice supply chain," said Dave Muscatel, CEO of ArrowStream. "ARA's capabilities align perfectly with ArrowStream's vision to create a true foodservice information hub. We envision a single technology platform that seamlessly links product information with dynamic market intelligence, distribution channels, food quality reports and supplier-buyer collaboration tools. To that end, this partnership reflects our true passion for developing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the foodservice industry."

David Maloni, Executive Vice President of Analytics, and the rest of the ARA team will join ArrowStream. ARA's products will be available immediately as a strategic solution service in ArrowStream's product portfolio.

About American Restaurant Association

Since 1996, American Restaurant Association (ARA) has been the premier food energy commodity services organization, specializing in Supply Chain Data Intelligence for the U.S. Food Service Industry and Supply Chain including restaurants, food manufacturers, food processors and distributors. Areas of expertise and services include Food Price Research Tools, Food Forecasting Tools and ChainBrain Supply Chain Analytics. ARA also assists food and energy buyers in managing volatile commodity markets through an expert team of series three licensed commodity specialists.

About ArrowStream

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, ArrowStream is the first company to connect the foodservice industry into a centralized solution for supply chain management, optimizing powerful data to provide unprecedented levels of transparency, control and actionable insight. ArrowStream has been serving the foodservice industry for more than 18 years, combining proven supply chain and logistics expertise with data science and analytics to help customers rethink and optimize their supply chains. For more information on ArrowStream, please visit https://www.arrowstream.com.

Media Contact:

Susan Fox ArrowStream, Inc.

sfox@arrowstream.com

(312) 676-0036



