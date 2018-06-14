Evelo Biosciences to Present at the JMP Securities 2018 Life Sciences Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering monoclonal microbials designed to act on the gut-body network for the treatment of a wide range of diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities 2018 Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Evelo website at http://ir.evelobio.com/news-events. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Evelo Biosciences



Evelo Biosciences is a clinical-stage company pioneering the development of a new modality of medicine designed to act on the gut-body network – monoclonal microbials. Our monoclonal microbial product candidates are orally delivered and intended to modulate systemic immunology and biology by acting on multiple naturally evolved biological pathways through the gut-body network. We believe they have the potential to be broadly applicable across many diseases – including autoimmune, immunoinflammatory, metabolic, neurological, neuroinflammatory diseases and cancer. We have observed in preclinical animal models that monoclonal microbials neither circulate throughout the body, nor require gut colonization. These properties could present significant potential advantages over existing therapies, including tolerability, efficacy and convenience and allow for pharmacological intervention at all stages of disease. Evelo Biosciences was conceived and created within VentureLabs®, Flagship Pioneering's institutional innovation foundry, and launched by Flagship in 2015.

