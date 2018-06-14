Parascript Announces New Vice President of Sales

Longmont, CO, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parascript, which offers self-learning document processing automation, today announced the addition of Bill Johnson as Vice President of Sales. In this role, he will oversee the development and implementation of Parascript's sales strategy and business development intended to increase Parascript's presence within the document automation market.





"We are enthusiastic about Bill coming onboard. His extensive experience working with recognition technologies both as a solutions provider and as a systems integrator means that he really understands our clients' challenges and how best to address them," said Alexander Filatov, Chief Executive Officer at Parascript. "He will continue our client-centric focus and help new partners take advantage of Parascript self-learning solutions."

Bill Johnson comes to Parascript with over 25 years of sales and management experience. Most recently as Central East Regional Sales Manager at Ephesoft, Mr. Johnson was responsible for sales, channel management and partner development. Prior to Ephesoft, he was founder and CEO of Result Oriented Solutions, Inc. specializing in integrating new and existing internal business processes with ECM solutions for mid-size to Fortune 500 companies in finance, healthcare, government and transportation. Earlier, he also founded Image Information, Inc., an award winning systems integration and solution provider for ECM, EDM, ERP and workflow applications across industries. He is considered a subject matter expert in ERM, records management, data capture and BI reporting.

"The future for any business relies on cost reductions and increased efficiency. Automation in document and data processing is key to that success and increased profitability. Parascript software with its advanced machine learning classification and data extraction capabilities can process high volumes of documents faster, using less people with fewer errors," said Mr. Johnson. "Parascript offers superior solutions, and I look forward to driving new business and growing our existing partnerships."

Mr. Johnson brings with him his unique "value-based" sales methodology that helps clients understand the value of advanced capture as it relates to not only document capture aspects of the company, but also how increases in efficiency and effectiveness in document processing—facilitated by Parascript—enhance overall productivity in subsequent workflows and business processes.

"We have a real opportunity here to move document perfection to the beginning of the entire workflow when capturing document data so that only the viable data is processed. Not only do you save 30% of your efforts and cost on all subsequent workflow applications, but you ensure the highest quality, most reliable data," Mr. Johnson explained.

According to a 2018 AIIM benchmarking study of 100 top capture leaders underwritten by Parascript, most large enterprises are looking to further automate their document processing or to outsource these tasks. The study also revealed there is still a long way to go before large enterprises achieve the level of automation possible through technology investment. The effects are increased vulnerability in meeting higher customer expectations and responding to dynamic market requirements for new services. In this highly dynamic business environment, Parascript supports clients in offering even higher levels of services leveraging Parascript software.

About Parascript, LLC

Parascript automates the interpretation of meaningful, contextual data from image and document-based information to support transactions, information governance, fraud prevention and business processes. Parascript provides smart self-learning document processing automation for any document with any data from any source with its easy-to-use, image-based analysis, classification, data location and extraction technology. More than 100 billion documents for financial services, government organizations and the healthcare industry are analyzed annually by Parascript software. Parascript offers its technology both as software products and as software-enabled services to our partners. Our BPO, service provider, OEM and value-added reseller network partners leverage, integrate and distribute Parascript software in the U.S. and across the world. Visit Parascript .

