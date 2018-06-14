CGG Delivers Final PSTM Products for Dunquin Multi-Client Survey in Ireland's Porcupine Basin

Paris, France - June 14, 2018

CGG has completed the Pre-Stack Time Migration (PSTM) of its 2,500-sq-km Dunquin multi-client survey acquired in Block 44 of the Porcupine Basin, west of Ireland, in 2017. Dunquin is the latest in a series of multi-client surveys that CGG has recently been acquiring in the area, totaling 10,500 sq km of 3D and around 2,000 km of long-offset 2D broadband data. PSDM products for its 2016 Galway and Cairenn surveys were delivered last year.

Similar to CGG's Galway and Caireen surveys, the Dunquin data will be processed through advanced velocity modeling and depth imaging, following industry funding. Initial FWI results - as illustrated in the image below - reveal important details of the carbonate reservoir that forms the Dunquin structure.

Luc Schlumberger, EVP, Multi-Client & New Ventures, CGG, said: "Our new Dunquin data set adds to our high-quality coverage west of Ireland, shedding new light on the characteristics of known and undrilled structures. It will enhance industry understanding of potential areas of interest in this still unexplored region."

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,300 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CGG).





Contacts

Group Communications

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com



Investor Relations

Catherine Leveau

Tel: +33 1 64 47 34 89

E-mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com









Attachment