EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against FAT Brands Inc. – FAT

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of FAT Brands Inc. resulting from allegations that FAT Brands may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

The investigation concerns whether FAT Brands' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with its October 2017 initial public offering (the "IPO") contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information. As of June 13, 2018, FAT Brands' share price has fallen more than 33% from its IPO price of $12, thereby injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by FAT Brands investors.

