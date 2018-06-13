INV Metals Inc. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INV Metals Inc. ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 27, 2018 (the "Circular") for the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of INV Metals. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting earlier today are set out below:



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld James Clucas 71,999,990 99.91% 66,700 0.09% Parviz Farsangi 71,999,090 99.91% 67,600 0.09% Eric Klein 72,002,090 99.91% 64,600 0.09% Terrance MacGibbon 70,006,390 97.14% 2,060,300 2.86% Candace MacGibbon 70,006,590 97.14% 2,060,100 2.86% Robert Pollock 70,000,090 97.13% 2,066,600 2.87% Robin Weisman 72,000,090 99.91% 66,600 0.09%

In addition, the resolution with respect to the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors and the special resolutions approving all unallocated options under the stock option plan and approval of all unallocated restricted share rights under the restricted share plan, both as further described in the Circular, were passed at the Meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to these matters please refer to the Report of Voting Results of the Company which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About INVTM Metals

INVTM Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INVTM Metals' primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador; and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina.

