NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

HOUSTON, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. ("NCS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NCSM) announced today that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference.

Robert Nipper, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Hummer, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate at the J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference in New York City on June 20, 2018 and their presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. Eastern time.

If available, a webcast of the presentation, as well the accompanying slides, can be accessed on the Company's website at www.ncsmultistage.com under the Investors section and will also be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. The Company provides products and services to exploration and production companies for use in horizontal wells in unconventional oil and natural gas formations throughout North America and in selected international markets, including Argentina, China and Russia. The Company's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "NCSM." Additional information is available on the Company's website, www.ncsmultistage.com.

Contact:

Ryan Hummer

Chief Financial Officer

(281) 453-2222

IR@ncsmultistage.com