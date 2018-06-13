EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against TAL Education Group – TAL

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) resulting from allegations that TAL may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 13, 2018, Muddy Waters issued a report stating that TAL "has fraudulently overstated its FY2016—FY2018 results." According to the report, "TAL combines the old school China fraud playbook of simply penciling in more favorable numbers with the more sophisticated asset parking fraud of Enron." The report states that between fiscal years 2016 and 2018, TAL overstated its operating profit by at least 21.6%, its pre-tax profit by at least 39.8%, and its net income by at least 43.6%. On this news, TAL's share price has fallen sharply during intraday trading on June 13, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by TAL investors. If you purchased shares of TAL please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1359.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:



Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

zhalper@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com