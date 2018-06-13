Melinta Therapeutics to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), a commercial-stage company discovering, developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections, today announced that Dan Wechsler, President and CEO of Melinta, will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will take place on Weds., June 20 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from Melinta's Investor Relations website at http://ir.melinta.com/. The webcast can also be accessed from the following URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/jmp36/mlnt/.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. is the largest pure-play antibiotics company, dedicated to saving lives threatened by the global public health crisis of bacterial infections through the development and commercialization of novel antibiotics that provide new therapeutic solutions. Its four marketed products include Baxdela™ (delafloxacin), Vabomere™ (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactiv® (oritavancin), and Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection. It also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical-stage products representing many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Together, this portfolio provides Melinta with the unique ability to provide providers and patients with a range of solutions that can meet the tremendous need for novel antibiotics treating serious infections. Visit www.melinta.com for more information.

