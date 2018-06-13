Willis Towers Watson announces Senior Finance Appointments

ARLINGTON, Va., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced a series of appointments in its senior Finance team, effective immediately.



Rich Keefe assumes leadership of the Investor Relations function, previously led by Aida Sukys. Keefe will also continue in his role as lead for the company's Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) function. In his new role as Head of FP&A and Investor Relations, Keefe will continue to report to Burwell.



Keefe initially worked for the company between 2001 and 2008 and later rejoined in 2011 to lead the FP&A function. Since 2016, he has also served as the Finance lead for the company's Benefits Delivery Administration (BDA) segment. Keefe has deep knowledge of the company's many businesses, having previously managed its forecasting activities. He already partners closely with the Investor Relations team to formulate external quarterly and annual guidance. In his new role, his reach will extend more directly to the company's analysts and shareholders.

Andrew Krasner assumes responsibility for all Treasury matters, in addition to his current responsibilities which include global merger, acquisition, joint venture, divestiture and strategic investment activity. Krasner's newly combined role of Global Treasurer and Head of M&A will see him reporting jointly to Mike Burwell, CFO, and Anne Pullum, CAO.

Krasner joined the company in 2009 and initially worked in Willis Towers Watson Securities. He assumed his current role as Head of M&A in 2012. He is a member of the Miller Insurance Services Investment Board and the Max Matthiessen Board of Directors.

Sukys leaves her Investor Relations role to become the company's new Head of Global Finance Business Operations. She will continue to report to Burwell, as she looks to align Finance support to the company's many business segments and geographies. She will also assume direct responsibility for the global Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) segment and North America geography. Sukys joined the company in 1991 and has held multiple Finance leadership positions in North America and global operations. She served as Director of Investor Relations since 2012.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 40,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contact

Miles Russell: +44 (0) 203124 7446

miles.russell@willistowerswatson.com