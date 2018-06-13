William McCracken Elected Vice Chair of NACD Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 19,000 corporate board members, today announced that William "Bill" McCracken has been elected vice chair of the NACD board of directors, effective immediately.



Bill McCracken was CEO at CA Technologies from January 2010 to January 2013. He joined the CA Technologies board in 2005 and held the roles of both nonexecutive and executive chair from 2007 to 2010. Prior to joining CA Technologies, McCracken held numerous executive positions at IBM, including serving as a member of the Chairman's Worldwide Management Council. McCracken is currently the president of Executive Consulting Group LLC. He serves on the board of MDU Resources Group and is a former director of IKON Office Solutions.

McCracken was named by NACD Directorship magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the boardroom in 2009, and in 2010 he was named to the NACD board. McCracken served as a member of the NACD Blue Ribbon Commission (BRC) on risk governance, was cochair of the BRC on board diversity, was a member of the BRC on talent development, and cochair of the BRC on the board and long-term value creation. McCracken is a former member of the Economic Club of New York. He has chaired the board of the Lutheran Social Ministries of New Jersey and served on the board of PENCIL, a nonprofit organization that partners businesses with public schools in New York City. He is the New York cochair of the Board Leadership Forum and a member and former chair of the board of the Ira M. Millstein Center for Global Markets and Corporate Ownership at Columbia University.

"Bill has made significant contributions to NACD during his tenure on the board. He has served as faculty on numerous programs, was cochair on our ground-breaking Blue Ribbon Commission report on the diverse board, has served as a commissioner on several other key reports, and has contributed significantly to our growth over the years," said Peter Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. "His experience both inside and outside NACD and his expertise and knowledge in technology, innovation, and diversity make him an excellent choice for vice chair."

