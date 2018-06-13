ReadyCap Lending, LLC Hires Brian J. McClendon in San Diego, CA

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReadyCap Lending, LLC (www.rclending.com), a small business loan company offering SBA 7(a) financing up to $5 million in major markets nationwide, has hired Brian J. McClendon, covering the greater San Diego region. Led by a strong management team of experienced professionals, ReadyCap Lending, LLC specializes in lending to the small business community.



Brian J. McClendon joins ReadyCap Lending with more than 27 years of experience in direct SBA/commercial lending. He specializes in providing 90% SBA financing for owner-user building purchase and business acquisition financing. Over the years, McClendon has amassed a referral network consisting of commercial real estate brokers, business brokers, bankers, among others.

Throughout his loan origination career, McClendon has consistently been a top producer, funding over $250 million in SBA loans. He has been recognized as a top producer by the SBA's San Diego District Office. Most recently, he served as Vice President/SBA Business Development Officer at HomeStreet Bank. Over the years, McClendon has also served in various leadership roles managing SBA loan origination teams in San Diego County. Brian J. McClendon can be reached at (760) 801-3637, or brian.mcclendon@rclending.com.

About ReadyCap Lending, LLC

ReadyCap Lending (www.rclending.com) is a licensed small business loan company offering SBA 7(a) loans to small businesses throughout the United States. Available financing ranges from $250,000 to $5 million. With concierge-like personal attention, ReadyCap is set apart by its credit decisions, processing speeds and common-sense, solution-oriented underwriting. Based in Union County, New Jersey, ReadyCap is supported by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC, an investment manager based in New York City with approximately $3 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit http://www.rclending.com or call 888-354-0822.

