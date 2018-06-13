Canada Carbon Provides Update on Quebec Administrative Tribunal ("QAT")

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon (the "Company") (TSX-V:CCB) (OTC:BRUZF) (FF:U7N1) announces that yesterday a pre-hearing conference call was held with Judge Gilles Reny of the Quebec Administrative Tribunal (the "QAT") along with counsel for the CPTAQ and GSLR.



Ms. Isabelle Ouellet, in-house counsel for the Agriculture Land Protection Commission ("CPTAQ"), stated that she intends to file a motion on or before June 22nd, 2018 to dismiss Canada Carbon's application for review before the QAT. We expect that the motion will be based on the premise that the CPTAQ did not render a "decision" when it closed its review of CCB's file for administrative reasons.

R. Bruce Duncan, CEO and Director of Canada Carbon, commented, "It is hard to understand how the CPTAQ can take the position that they never rendered a decision when they chose to ignore two previous certificates of conformity signed by an officer of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and then chose to administratively close the CCB file based on a statement of non-conformity in the form of a resolution from the current Council of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge."

The Company obviously intends to vigorously contest the motion which will be heard on September 5th, 2018.

