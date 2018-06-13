Richard Haymaker Joins Christopoulos Law Group, LLC

CHICAGO, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Dimitrios Christopoulos and Partner Kristina Dickens are pleased to announce that Industry veteran Richard Haymaker has joined Christopoulos Law Group, LLC as Counsel.



Richard Haymaker





Since its 2005 inception, the Chicago-based firm has focused exclusively on the Beverage Alcohol and Hospitality Industry, serving suppliers, distributors and retailers. Haymaker's impressive career path is uniquely aligned with the respected legal counsel for which the firm has become known in this particular practice area. Most recently, he served as Deputy Chief Administrative Law Judge for the State of Illinois, where he made administrative decisions on cases referred to him by the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), Illinois Gaming Board, Illinois Lottery, Illinois Racing Board and Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL). During his tenure, he was the only judge appointed by the ILCC, Illinois Gaming Board and Illinois Lottery to adjudicate administrative cases impacting those agencies. In addition, through a Resolution adopted by the ILCC in 2016 and 2017, Haymaker was named the first and only judge to hear its cases as of 2018.

Previously, Haymaker served as Chief Legal Counsel of the ILCC for eight years, where he advised the ILCC and its staff on all legal matters; planned and reviewed special compliance investigations for prosecution; made recommendations on legislative proposals; drafted rules and trade practice policy statements related to the Beverage Alcohol Industry; and set enforcement priorities for the Commission. From 1997-2008, he was the Deputy Director for the Chicago Liquor Control Commission (Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection), where he specialized in new liquor license applications.

Haymaker joins Christopoulos Law Group at an exciting period in the firm's growth and during an equally compelling time for Industry innovation.

"Rick is one of the Industry's leading subject matter experts," said Principal Dimitrios Christopoulos. "He is hard working and creative and is someone who understands the principles of the three-tier regulatory system and can find ways for businesses to grow within the system. His tremendous knowledge base will be an invaluable asset to our clients as we help them both navigate the complexity of the Beverage Alcohol and Hospitality regulatory system as well as stay ahead of the curve."

Haymaker has always been drawn to Beverage Alcohol and Hospitality regulation.

"The Beverage Alcohol and Hospitality Industry never ceases to provide an array of interesting legal and business issues," said Haymaker. "Very few practice areas come with such a rich historical backdrop. The Industry uniquely challenges a lawyer in a wide range of legal disciplines, from analyzing interpretations of the U.S. Constitution to keeping in touch with many developments within a robust marketplace."

"I am thrilled to advance my career at Christopoulos Law Group," he added. "Christopoulos Law Group has been an Illinois and Chicago leader in beverage alcohol law throughout my career in government. The principals and team at CLG have always exhibited the utmost competency and professionalism. I am grateful for the opportunity to join this group of skilled practitioners."

About Christopoulos Law Group, LLC

Founded in 2005, Christopoulos Law Group, LLC is led by its Principal Dimitrios G. Christopoulos and Partner Kristina Dickens. It is Chicago's leading firm exclusively focused in the Beverage Alcohol and Hospitality Industry serving suppliers, distributors and retailers. With experts dedicated to each practice area needed to support its clients' goals, the firm offers a full suite of specialized legal services in all types of Industry-related transactional matters, litigation matters, liquor license applications and regulatory/trade practice counseling. Christopoulos Law Group also regularly represents the Industry in enforcement matters before state and local commissions and works with lobby partners on Industry-related legislative issues affecting public policy.

For more information, visit http://www.christopouloslaw.com.

