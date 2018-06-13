WHITE Show, PROJECT Unite for Global Fashion Partnership

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marquee American menswear fashion trade event, PROJECT New York has partnered with WHITE Show on an exclusive collaboration designed to unify the European and American marketplaces over the SS'19 season.



The partnership aims to strengthen the presence of global menswear marketplaces by creating a cross section of US and European brands, designers and retailers to offer a fresh, international perspective of designers at each trade show.

"The collaboration with UBM amplifies the resonance of WHITE tradeshow on the American market, which represents an excellent opportunity for our companies. WHITE has always been very attentive to international markets, where its been present for many years and continues to invest and promote its DNA and its brands exponentially," affirms Massimiliano Bizzi, White President and Founder.

PROJECT, the signature menswear show will lead the charge by introducing visionary New York based menswear label Abasi Rosborough to the European market in June 2018. A dedicated installation will serve as a preview of the brand's SS'19 collection at WHITE Man.

"This will be our first time visiting Milano personally, and also the first time to bring Abasi Rosborough there. We are excited and thankful to White and UBM Fashion for the support, and recognizing our work. We are looking forward to seeing stores we currently work with in Italy, PNP Firenze and Dantone Milano, as well as meeting new clients. Also, we are quite excited about the food and coffee in Milan," shares designers Greg Rosborough and Abdul Abasi.

"I am excited to join forces with WHITE. The synergies between our shows will allow a seamless experience for both US and Italian brands to expand their reach to more diverse retailers and media. I look forward to a compelling relationship between our shows." Tommy Fazio, Men's Fashion Director, UBM Fashion.

PROJECT will celebrate the launch with a kick-off event during July's Market Week.

Over the next two seasons, UBM Fashion and WHITE Show will work together to design retailer matchmaking platforms and develop a curation of visionary brands to host at upcoming shows.

Show Dates for SS'19 are as follows:

WHITE MAN | June 16 – 18 | Milan

PROJECT | July 22 – 24 | New York

About PROJECT | Held bi-annually in New York and Las Vegas, PROJECT is the world's preeminent contemporary fashion trade event, encompassing men's, women's, accessories and footwear brands within PROJECT Vegas, PROJECT Women's, THE TENTS, PROJECT New York and PROJECT SOLE New York. Bringing expertise and relevance to the global fashion industry through a highly merchandised approach, PROJECT creates destinations where innovation, commerce and service converge. For more information, please visit www.projectshow.com.

About WHITE | White is the leading Italian women's fashion tradeshow and one of the most renowned internationally. White is held 4 times a year in Milan, during the men's fashion weeks in January and June as well as during womenswear fashion weeks in February and September. It is not only an exhibition, but the most important event in the city, dedicated to avant-garde fashion and trends, representing established companies and new brands. Through the June 2018 edition and for the first time, White opens to the public with the White Street Market section. White has always been an innovator of the market and a modern trends platform; it is the first and only Italian tradeshow, dedicated to women's pre collections presented together with menswear in January and June and is the first show opening to final consumers, with a section dedicated to sportswear.

About UBM Fashion | Uniting the most influential fashion retail decision makers and the world's top fashion brands, UBM Fashion serves the $1 trillion+ worldwide fashion industry through its comprehensive marketplaces in New York (NY Men's and Women's) and Las Vegas (MAGIC). UBM Fashion serves the industry by bringing together great brands and retailers in superbly merchandised shows while providing superior customer service and ultimately presenting end consumers with the best apparel, footwear, accessories, and fashion products.

