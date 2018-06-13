The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of InnerWorkings, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9, 2018 (INWK)

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) who purchased shares between August 11, 2015 and May 7, 2018 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.



In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) InnerWorkings' financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2015, 2016, and 2017, as well as all interim periods, contained errors that required restating; and (ii) as a result, InnerWorkings' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 7, 2018, InnerWorkings issued a Form 8-K announcing non-reliance on previous financial statements for 2015, 2016, and 2017. The Company also announced it would postpone the release of its first quarter 2018 financial result and conference call due to the errors in its historical financial statements.

Shareholders have until July 9, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/innerworkings-inc-2?wire=3.

