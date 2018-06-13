One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable July 6, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 25, 2018.



One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The primary business of the Company is to acquire, own and manage a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of retail, industrial, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

