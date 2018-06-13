Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its fourth quarter and annual financial results after the close of business on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Brian Mirsky, Chief Executive Officer and Aziz Hirji, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference call on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 8:30 AM EST to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.



To participate, please call 1-800-272-9104 five minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EST.

A taped rebroadcast will be available from June 28, 2018 after 10:30 AM EST until 11:59 PM EST on July 4, 2018. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253. (Reservation Number 21890399)

About Inscape

Inscape is a design enabler. We have been saying yes since 1888 with a versatile portfolio of systems, storage and walls products that are adaptable and always built to last. With a wide dealer network, showrooms in both Canada and the U.S., and full service and support for all of our clients, our philosophy is to always do what we can to say Yes.

For further information, visit www.inscapesolutions.com.

Investor Contact

Aziz Hirji, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

Inscape Corporation

905-836-7676, x3351

ahirji@inscapesolutions.com