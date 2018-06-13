ADESA Canada Names New Vice President of Dealer Sales

CARMEL, Ind., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADESA, a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR), announces Steve Langdon has been named vice president of dealer sales.



"We didn't have to search far to find our new leader of dealer sales at ADESA Canada. Steve Langdon started with the KAR family 15 years ago and has more than 20 years of automotive industry experience," said Trevor Henderson, chief operating officer at ADESA Canada. "He brings a strong background in new auction technologies, a wealth of industry knowledge and many very strong relationships throughout the industry that will result in a smooth transition for our customers."

In his new role, Langdon will be responsible for implementing the ADESA Canada dealer sales strategy, utilizing his extensive sales team leadership skills and expertise in digital channels to further promote KAR's integrated digital, mobile and physical auction services such as ADESA online and TradeRev. His bilingual skills are a strong asset as he engages with the sales team across Canada and helps to drive deeper relationships with dealers in all markets.

In his time with ADESA and OPENLANE, Langdon has grown his career into management positions, most recently serving as senior director of business development. In this leadership position, he was responsible for identifying new growth opportunities and fully integrating additional ADESA services such as Data as a Service into new and existing business relationships. Langdon began his 20-year automotive industry career as a bilingual service advisor at Groupe Samatas at Excel Honda in Montreal before joining the KAR family.

ADESA is a leading provider of vehicle auction and remarketing services with 75 vehicle auctions throughout North America.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, salvage, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of more than 5.5 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in 120 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Ind., KAR has approximately 17,500 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information go to www.karauctionservices.com. For the latest KAR news follow us on Twitter @KARSpeaks.

