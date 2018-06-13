MEDIA ALERT: DAC Sponsor ESD Alliance to Become SEMI Strategic Association Partner; Invites Attendees to Learn More

MILPITAS, Calif., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Design Automation Conference (DAC) Sponsor Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance representing companies that provide goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem.

WHAT: Invites attendees and exhibitors to stop by Booth #1234 to learn about its expanding role as the central voice of the semiconductor design industry and its move to join SEMI as a SEMI® Strategic Association Partner. Its latest newsletter will be available, offering news on its charter, programs, initiatives and new and ongoing events, as will giveaways for members and companies interested in joining.



WHEN: Monday, June 25, through Wednesday, June 27, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.



WHERE: Moscone Center West, San Francisco

DAC's Design Infrastructure Alley, a new area of the exhibit hall (aisle 1200) through an initiative by the ESD Alliance and the Association for High-Performance Computing Professionals , will highlight the information technology infrastructure that enables electronic systems design. The Design-on-Cloud Pavilion will offer presentations on license management, grid computing, storage management, data security and cloud computing intended for IT and CAD managers and software architects.



The ESD Alliance will co-sponsor the Heart of Technology (HOT) 55 Party Sunday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m., immediately following the DAC Welcome Reception at Moscone West on the 3rd Floor Mezzanine. The charity benefit will fund San Jose State University's Gary Smith Memorial Scholarship Endowment in honor of the late Gary Smith, chief analyst of Gary Smith EDA.

" Verified ," a celebration of the verification ecosystem, will be co-hosted by the ESD Alliance and member companies AMIQ EDA , Blue Pearl Software , Breker Verification Systems , Concept Engineering , Dassault Systemes , MunEDA , OneSpin Solutions and Verific Design Automation June 15 from 8 p.m. until midnight. It will be held at the Golden Gate Tap Room at 449 Powell Street in San Francisco.

For more information about the ESD Alliance , visit: www.esd-alliance.org



The DAC website and program can be found at: www.dac.com



About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance , an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

