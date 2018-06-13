Sterling National Bank is Proud to be Lead Sponsor of July 4th Fireworks at Jones Beach

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling National Bank (NYSE:STL) today announced it will continue its annual support as the lead sponsor of the popular July 4th Fireworks at Jones Beach, extending the long time support from Astoria Bank, which merged with Sterling in 2017. Sterling's commitment helps make possible this longstanding tradition for Long Islanders and visitors from throughout the New York Metropolitan region.



"Sterling is excited to continue the tradition of sponsoring the iconic fireworks display at Jones Beach," said Brian Edwards, Executive Vice President and President of Consumer Banking at Sterling. "It is a wonderful event that brings the community together, and we are excited to celebrate the holiday with our valued clients, local families and people of all ages."

The event is expected to draw more than 100,000 people, and is a highlight of the summer entertainment schedule at Jones Beach, which has played host to family-friendly festivities and activities since it opened in 1929.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 PM at the Central Mall, with music during the colorful and patriotic show to be simulcast by WALK 97.5 FM and K-98.3 FM.

The Sterling National Bank July 4th Fireworks at Jones Beach is part of Sterling's broader commitment to serving its local communities. For more information, please visit https://www.snb.com/in-the-community.

For more information about the Sterling National Bank July 4th Fireworks at Jones Beach, visit www.snb.com/FIREWORKS.

About Sterling National Bank

Sterling Bancorp, of which the principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of financial services and solutions for small to mid-size businesses and consumers within the communities we serve through a distinctive team-based delivery approach utilizing highly experienced, fully dedicated relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit www.snb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may concern Sterling's current expectations about its future results, plans, operations and prospects and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including inflation; the effects of, and changes in, trade; changes in asset quality and credit risk; introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; capital management activities; customer disintermediation; and the success of Sterling at managing these risks. Other factors that could cause Sterling's actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of Sterling's securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and Sterling specifically disclaims any obligation to update these statements in the future.

STERLING NATIONAL BANK:

Stephanie Yaniga

Senior Marketing Manager

845-369-8478