Ness Appoints New Chief Sales Officer for North America

TEANECK, N.J., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ness Digital Engineering, a global provider of digital transformation and custom software engineering services, has appointed Anshul Verma to Chief Sales Officer for North America, a new role for the company created to facilitate sales synergies and knowledge sharing across Ness' go-to-market teams in North America and Europe. Verma will also help scale Ness' sales team to support the company's growth.



"Ness has always believed that it's important to bring new viewpoints and ideas to our clients in their drive to be the innovators in their markets," said Paul Lombardo, CEO of Ness. "This role helps us further cultivate the exchange of market perspectives and collaboration among our growing, go-to-market teams, and Anshul has a strong track record in helping organizations bring together the best combination of solutions and capabilities to create long-term value for existing and new clients."

"I'm excited to join a company with such a strong product engineering heritage and commitment to using that expertise to help clients disrupt markets and grow their businesses," said Verma. "I'm looking forward to working with my colleagues at Ness to build upon our trajectory of global growth and reputation for innovation."

Verma was formerly Executive Vice President and Global Head of Services Sales at Persistent Systems. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles at HCL where he managed two of its key vertical business segments and large, enterprise accounts. Anshul has also held sales and marketing roles at Citicorp Overseas Software Ltd., Sony Electronics, and Lowe. He is based in Seattle, Washington and will report to Lombardo.

About Ness Digital Engineering

Ness Digital Engineering designs, builds, and integrates digital platforms and enterprise software that help organizations engage customers, differentiate their brands, and drive profitable growth. Our customer experience designers, software engineers, data experts, and business consultants partner with clients to develop roadmaps that identify ongoing opportunities to increase the value of their digital solutions and enterprise systems. Through agile development of minimum viable products (MVPs), our clients can test new ideas in the market and continually adapt to changing business conditions—giving our clients the leverage to lead market disruption in their industries and compete more effectively to grow their business. For more information, visit www.ness.com.

