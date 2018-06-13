Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin Joins Rubicon Global Board of Directors

ATLANTA, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Global today announced the appointment of Atlanta Hawks Chief Executive Officer Steve Koonin to its board of directors. Koonin was named CEO of the Hawks in April 2014 and oversees all business, financial and strategic operations of the Atlanta Hawks and Philips Arena.



"I am thrilled to join Rubicon Global's Board of Directors. They have become a disruptive leader in the waste and recycling industry with their innovative technology and passionate approach to creating sustainability solutions," Koonin said. "Rubicon is a local company on a mission to end waste and as a proud native Atlantan, it brings me great joy to know that such important work is being done right here in my hometown."

Rubicon's mission is to end waste. With its technology, data analytics and solutions teams, Rubicon works to find new efficiencies and cost savings in every customer's waste stream and to develop new and innovative ways to reduce, re-use and recycle materials.

"Steve is a visionary leader and we are honored to have him as part of the Rubicon family," said Nate Morris, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Rubicon Global.

Koonin joined the Hawks after spending the previous 14 years with Turner Entertainment Networks, most recently serving as the division's president. Prior to his stint at Turner, Koonin helmed the marketing and worldwide advertising operations at The Coca-Cola Company, where he spent over a decade. A lifelong resident of Atlanta, Koonin also serves on the boards of Emory Healthcare, the Georgia Aquarium, the Fox Theatre, the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and the Woodruff Arts Center.

In April, the Hawks partnered with Rubicon to recycle all 12,500 seats removed during the Philips Arena transformation project. The removed seats were taken to a nearby facility, where under Rubicon's supervision, the recyclable material was separated from residual landfill material and then weighed, recycled and/or disposed of responsibly. The seat removal is part of the broader transformation of Philips Arena, which will be the second-largest arena renovation in NBA history. The project demonstrated the Hawks' commitment to incorporating sustainable practices across their operations and working to help create a more circular economy.

Working with Rubicon, 64 tons of recyclable material was identified, or 265 tons of carbon emissions avoided*.

*Emissions calculated using the Environmental Protection Agency's WARM Tool.

About Rubicon Global

Rubicon Global is a technology company that provides waste, recycling, and smart city solutions to businesses and governments worldwide. It develops and deploys a full suite of cloud-based solutions to help its customers and network of independent waste haulers work towards more sustainable waste and recycling practices, uncover cost savings, and improve operations through data analytics. Using its proprietary technology platform, Rubicon helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals, always with an eye towards those solutions that have long-term economic viability. The company has over 1,000,000 service locations worldwide, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has core teams in New York City and San Francisco. Rubicon is a Certified B Corporation and was named a Great Place to Work™ in 2018. Learn more at www.RubiconGlobal.com.

Media Contact:

Will Haraway

Backbeat Marketing

william@backbeatmarketing.com

404.593.8320