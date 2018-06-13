Smart Communications Names James Brown as Chief Executive Officer

Brown Focused on Driving Customer Success and Leading Next Phase of Accelerated Growth



LONDON and NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications TM , the only independent company focused solely on enterprise customer conversations, today announced it has appointed James Brown as Chief Executive Officer. Brown brings 25 years of software experience to Smart Communications alongside a deep expertise leading high growth SaaS organizations and ensuring success among enterprise-level customers in highly regulated industries.

As founder and CEO of Zinc Ahead, Brown quickly grew the company to become a leading provider of commercial content management solutions. It provided marketing compliance solutions for more than 100 of the largest pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology firms worldwide and became known in the industry for its commitment to game-changing technology combined with excellent customer success. Following Zinc Ahead's acquisition by Veeva, James served as Vice President and General Manager of the company's commercial content division.

Most recently, James served as an Entrepreneur Advisor at Accel-KKR, a technology-focused private equity firm, which was an early investor in Zinc Ahead and acquired Smart Communications in 2016. At Accel-KKR, James worked on new investment opportunities and consulted with a number of companies across the firm's portfolio.

"I am thrilled to be joining Smart Communications at such a pivotal and exciting time," said Brown. "The first half of 2018 is on track to be the most successful in company history and I am confident that by continuing to focus on developing innovative product features that keep our impressive roster of customers ahead of the game within their rapidly evolving industries, we can accelerate that growth exponentially."

George Wright, who previously served as CEO and led Smart Communications through its successful launch as an independent company, will continue to serve as a Senior Advisor, ensuring a seamless transition and influencing future progress.

"Since the launch of Smart Communications as an independent company in the Fall of 2016, I have been honored to help grow this category-leading organization, and to enable our customers to deliver the most meaningful communications possible," said George Wright, Senior Advisor with Smart Communications. "As we move into the next phase in our company history, I am confident that our customers are in the right hands with James Brown as CEO based on our unified vision for continued innovation and customer success."

