Editas Medicine to Participate in The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it will participate in a panel and host investor meetings at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Details of the panel are as follows:



Panel: Gene Editing – From Science to Reality

Date: Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Time: 8:00 a.m.

Location: St. Regis Hotel, New York

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cpf1 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

