Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Editas Medicine to Participate in The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 13, 2018 9:00am   Comments
Share:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it will participate in a panel and host investor meetings at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.  Details of the panel are as follows:

Panel: Gene Editing – From Science to Reality
Date: Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Time: 8:00 a.m.
Location: St. Regis Hotel, New York                          

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cpf1 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Contacts

Media:
Cristi Barnett    
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

Investors:
Mark Mullikin
(617) 401-9083
mark.mullikin@editasmed.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.