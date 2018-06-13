Robin Systems to present at DataWorks Summit San Jose 2018, Covering How Big-Data Applications Benefit from Container Tech Through Entire Application Stack

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT: Gold Sponsor Robin Systems will be at the DataWorks Summit San Jose, the premier big data community event for everything data, June 17 – 21 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, exhibiting its Robin Cloud Platform for self-service, 1-click deployment and management of big data applications and databases. Visit Robin Systems at the exhibit hall, booth #G3, and talk to experts about achieving an app-store experience and agility in Application Lifecycle Management, as well as lowering administration costs and reducing time-to-market. Visitors to the booth can also engage with the Robin team and sign-up for a free demo of Robin Cloud Platform to get an Amazon Fire Tablet.

Partha Seetala, CTO of Robin Systems, will present the breakout session, "Containerized Hadoop Beyond Kubernetes for Supporting Data Heavy Applications Holistically Across Containers, Networking and Storage Stacks" at DataWorks Summit. This technical session will explain how to run and manage the lifecycle of containerized Hadoop and other applications in the data analytics pipeline efficiently and effectively, far and beyond simple container orchestration. A production-scale Hadoop deployment inside containers needs to honor anti/affinity, fault-domain and data-locality policies. Kubernetes alone, with primitives such as StatefulSets and PersitentVolumeClaims, is not sufficient to support a complex data-heavy application such as Hadoop.

Event Details:

What : Breakout session - Containerized Hadoop Beyond Kubernetes @ DataWorks Summit 2018, San Jose

Who : Partha Seetala, CTO, Robin Systems When : Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 2:50 – 3:30 pm Where : Grand Ballroom, 220 B, San Jose McEnery Convention Center





: Breakout session - Containerized Hadoop Beyond Kubernetes @ DataWorks Summit 2018, San Jose What: 20 min Theater Talk : Containerizing HDP: 6 Best Practices

Who : Ankur Desai, Director of Products, Robin Systems When : Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 10:35 – 10:55 am Where : Expo Floor Theater

: Containerizing HDP: 6 Best Practices

Reporters and analysts interested in speaking with Robin Systems executives are encouraged to contact Robin Systems public relations.

About Robin Systems

Robin transforms the way enterprise applications drive the infrastructure by bringing together purpose-built container-aware block storage with application-aware manager into the cloud (private and/or public). This demonstrates unique benefits to distributed, clustered and stateful applications including Big-Data and Databases. With a team that includes industry veterans from leading enterprise technology companies such as NetApp, Oracle, and Veritas, Robin seeks to disrupt the $20 billion-plus virtualization market with its container-based compute and storage platform software that delivers better performance higher consolidation and a much simpler application lifecycle management than traditional hypervisor-based virtualization. Founded in 2013, the San Jose California-based company has raised more than $27 million in venture funding from leading investors such as Clear Ventures, DN Capital, USAA, Hasso Plattner Ventures and CloudScale Capital Partners.

Robin Systems, the Robin Systems logo and Robin Cloud Platform for Enterprise Applications and Application-to-Spindle Quality of Service Guarantee are trademarks or registered trademarks of Robin Systems, Inc., and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

