RLH Corporation Promotes Amanda Marcello to Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy

DENVER, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLH Corporation (NYSE:RLH) announced today the promotion of Amanda Marcello to Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy. Marcello has been with RLH Corporation since 2015, most recently leading the development and rebrand of Signature and Signature Inn. In her new role, Marcello will lead all RLH Corporation brands, building and evaluating programs and performance including standards and design guidelines to ensure relevancy and value within the marketplace.



Marcello has had several progressive roles at RLH Corporation, including two years as Vice President of Food & Beverage. In her role, she developed and implemented operational standards, managed key vendor relationships, increased revenue streams and researched key trends with applications within the Company's brands.

Previously, Marcello held Vice President level positions with the JPG Restaurant Group and hospitality consulting agency AF&Co. In these positions, she executed company-wide training programs, oversaw sales performance and developed creative programs to increase revenue, as well as managed key performance objectives through achievement of monthly milestones. While with AF&Co. she led the concept development of multiple restaurant brands and national hotel brands.

Marcello holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Master of Business Administration in Global Business Leadership and Organizational Development from Johnson & Wales University and holds the Six Sigma Green Belt certification.

"Amanda has all the qualities we want a brand executive to possess," said RLH Corporation President & CEO Greg Mount. "Through Amanda's lead, the Signature brands have strong momentum for growth in 2018 and beyond. In her new role, I am confident Amanda will carry over that momentum to all our brands, helping us to exceed all of our Company franchise growth goals."

