Telefónica Showcasing GPS SmartSole and BioStride at CeBIT 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC:GTXO), an IoT platform in the GPS wearable and wandering assistive technology business, will be showcasing its flagship GPS SmartSole, now available in kids sizes and the BioStride gait and fall predication solution at CeBIT , in Hannover Germany June 11-15, 2018 on the Telefónica Deutschland stand in Hall 13, Stand 64.



CeBIT is the largest and most internationally represented expo, with over 200,000 participants and is the world's largest gathering of leading edge technology companies. Held in Hannover, Germany each year, it is considered a barometer of current trends and a measure of the technology industry. Telefónica Deutschland is part of Telefónica SA group (NYSE:TEF), a Spanish multinational broadband and telecommunications provider with operations in Europe, Asia, North, Central and South America, and is one of the largest telephone operators and mobile network providers in the world. Presenting the latest developments around the theme of connectivity and showcasing the GPS SmartSole, GTX Corp's flagship patented wearable tech product, now available in kid's sizes and the new BioStride gait and fall predication insoles, along with other unique and flexible business solutions in the areas of Machine 2 Machine (M2M) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

"CeBIT is Europe's premiere show drawing consumers and business professionals from all over the technology and telecommunications industry, and we are honored that our partner Telefónica Deutschland has decided to showcase two of our products at the center of their stand," said Andrew Duncan GTX Corp director of Business development. "We invite all of our customers and anyone else interested in seeing our line of wearable tracking solutions to go to the Telefonica booth."

GTX Corp offers a suite of tracking and monitoring products and services for a wide range of applications ranging from Track My Work Force, the Take-Along World, its flagship GPS SmartSole and custom military and law enforcement security solutions.

GTX Corp is a For Profit For Purpose Company which manufactures many of its products in the United States, has multiple consumer products in the market place, all available on its online store, Amazon and authorized resellers and distributors across the globe and is a U.S. military contractor.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, with its operationally active subsidiaries Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG and E-Plus Mobilfunk GmbH, is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard. Through its brand O 2 as well as several secondary and partner brands, the company offers postpaid and prepaid mobile telecommunications products as well as innovative mobile data services based on the GPRS, UMTS and LTE technologies to private and business customers in Germany. As an integrated communications provider it also offers fixed network products, such as DSL telephony for private customers, as well as innovative IP telephony and networking solutions for business customers. Telefónica Deutschland's product range is rounded off with modern high-speed internet products. With 49.3 million accesses (as of 31st December 2016), the company is one of the three leading integrated telecommunication providers in Germany. In the mobile segment alone, Telefónica Deutschland is responsible for 44.3 million lines – making it the German market leader. Revenue in the financial year 2016 EUR 7.50 billion. Telefónica Deutschland is part of the Spanish telecommunications group Telefónica S.A., headquartered in Madrid. With a presence in 21 countries and a customer base of 350 million accesses, Telefónica Group is one of the largest telecommunications companies around the world.

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location based products, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity. GTX Corp develops 2 way GPS tracking technologies which seamlessly integrate with consumer products, enterprise and military applications. GTX Corp utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF and BLE technology enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets through a complete end to end - customizable transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, smart phone Apps, middleware, and IoT portal. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, GTX is known for its game changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® - Think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX Corp's business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, NGO's, private companies, public and private senior care homes, and consumers.

