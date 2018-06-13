Novan to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. ("the Company" or "Novan") (NASDAQ:NOVN) today announced that members of management are scheduled to attend the 2018 Cantor Dermatology & Aesthetics Summit and the 2018 JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, each in New York, N.Y., on June 19 and June 20 and 21, respectively.



Dr. Nathan Stasko, President and Chief Scientific Officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel session and members of management are expected to host meetings during the 2018 Cantor Dermatology & Aesthetics Summit on June 19.

Dr. Stasko is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat session and members of management are expected to host meetings during the 2018 JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled to occur on June 21 at 3 p.m. Eastern. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at www.Novan.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the live presentation for 30 days.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging nitric oxide's natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. We believe that our ability to conveniently deploy nitric oxide in a solid form, on demand and in localized formulations allows us the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes in a variety of diseases.

