Global Consortium to Retain a Firm to Complete a Fairness Opinion on Its Pending Acquisition

Projected Assets to exceed $20 million



COCONUT CREEK, Fla., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE--Bahamas Development Corporation (OTC:BDCI) subsidiary company Global Consortium, Inc. and its partners have decided to retain a third party company to prepare a fairness opinion on the pending acquisition.

The projected Assets could exceed $20 million and may be twice that projection based on various projects in the works. The two sides have committed to a transaction and have agreed that the payment will be a combination of cash and stock.

The fairness opinion is needed due to the cross ownership of the assets between the two companies and to insure the openness of the transaction with all the shareholders.

Global Consortium has begun reaching out to companies to complete the fairness opinion with the goal of having a company retained this month.

Global Consortium is pleased to announce Tom Roland, the founder of Indulge Oils, has agreed to assume the role of President of Global Consortium, Inc., as of June 11, 2018.

Mr. Roland is a proven entrepreneur experienced in building profitable companies. He has a passion for entrepreneurship, developing innovative approaches to industry challenges, and building vibrant company cultures. He accelerates development and deployment of solutions while maintaining profitable growth.

Mr. Roland, also serves as an advisor to several start-up ventures and continues to empower teams through his provocative leadership.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, release of corporate apps, growth of platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and, business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.



Details of the Company's business, finances, appointments and agreements can be found as part of the Company's continuous public disclosure on otcmarkets.com.

For additional information about this release please contact:



Investor Relations: