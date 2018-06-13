Savara to Present at JMP Securities 2018 Life Sciences Conference on June 20th

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, announced today that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Neville, will present at the JMP Securities 2018 Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday June 20, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time in the Versailles Salon at the St. Regis Hotel in New York.



Interested parties can access a live audio webcast on the Savara website at www.savarapharma.com. An archived presentation will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Savara

Savara is an orphan lung disease company. Savara's pipeline comprises: Molgradex, an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF, in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, or aPAP and in Phase 2a development for nontuberculous mycobacteria, or NTM lung infection; and AeroVanc, a Phase 3 stage inhaled vancomycin for treatment of MRSA lung infection in cystic fibrosis, or CF. Savara's strategy involves expanding its pipeline of potentially best-in-class products through indication expansion, strategic development partnerships and product acquisitions, with the goal of becoming a leading company in its field. Savara's management team has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, developing and acquiring new product candidates, and effectively advancing them to approvals and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma)

Savara may announce material information about its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters to its investors using its investor relations website (http://savarapharma.com/investors), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Savara uses these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with its stockholders and the public about the company and other issues. It is possible that the information Savara posts on its website and social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, Savara encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Savara posts on its investor relations website (referenced above) and any social media channels listed on its website from time to time.

Contacts:

Savara:

Ioana C. Hone (ir@savarapharma.com)

(512) 961-1891

For IR: Solebury Trout

Gitanjali Jain Ogawa (Gogawa@troutgroup.com)

(646) 378-2949

For Media: Neon Interactive

Patrick Wallace (patrick@neoninteractive.com)

(619) 200-7856



