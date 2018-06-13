BioXcel Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Cedric Burg as Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Operations and Project Management

Building strong clinical team to effectively support robust clinical programs

Dr. Burg to leverage his international experience to expand the Company's clinical trials globally

BRANFORD, Conn., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BTI") (NASDAQ:BTAI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company utilizing novel artificial intelligence to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Cedric Burg as Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Operations and Project Management. Dr. Burg will be responsible for devising and executing BTI's clinical operations strategy.

Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTI, commented, "We are pleased that Dr. Burg has accepted this crucial and growing role. BTI is now at an important development stage where its lead drug candidates are making significant advances with data results from its first-in-human study of BXCL501 and initiation of the clinical development of BXCL701, both expected in the second half of 2018. We believe with Dr. Burg's expertise in clinical project management and experience in supporting multiple successful global biotech companies in their clinical operations will play a key role in driving BTI's clinical programs forward effectively while meeting critical timelines. Additionally, BTI is making remarkable progress in expanding its strategic leadership by building high performing teams with expertise in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, making the company well positioned for long-term growth."

"I was very impressed by BTI's innovative drug development approach coupled with the robust pipeline candidates and strong leadership," said Dr. Burg. "I am excited to collaborate with the management team at BTI on successfully executing our clinical operations strategy. I look forward to contributing towards shaping BTI's clinical and commercialization strategy as we prepare to advance the development of the two clinical assets and additional compounds in the future."

Dr. Burg has over 20 years of experience in clinical operations and project management. Prior to joining BTI, Dr. Burg served as the head of clinical operations at Rocket Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for the overall clinical operations and program management. Prior to joining Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Cedric served as the vice president of clinical development and global project management at Chiltern International, a global contract research organization, where he was responsible for running the global late phase group, clinical development programs and managing projects across the company. Dr. Burg spent several years at Teva Pharmaceuticals and played a key role in the execution and delivery of worldwide clinical programs. As the Company's deputy head of global clinical operations, he was responsible for global operations and clinical development strategy across several geographies. Prior to that, Dr. Burg was the director of clinical trials and director of medical affairs at Teva Pharmaceuticals for Spain. Additionally, Dr. Burg has held key positions in clinical trial management at Bristol Myers Squibb and Phidea, a contract research organization.

Dr. Burg received a bachelor's degree in biology and life sciences from the American University, Washington D.C. and a master's degree in molecular and cellular biology from Rennes University, France. He earned his Ph.D. in molecular and cellular biology from Nantes University, France. He has authored several peer-reviewed publications and conference presentations.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes novel artificial intelligence to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. The company's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of BXCL501 and BXCL701, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon BioXcel's current expectations and various assumptions. BioXcel believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. BioXcel may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in BioXcel's prospectus dated March 7, 2018, and BioXcel's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as BioXcel's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BioXcel cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. BioXcel does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.