Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation to Present at the JMP Securities Financial Services Conference on June 19, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) ("Oaktree Specialty Lending") today announced that Edgar Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, and Mel Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the JMP Securities Financial Services Conference on June 19, 2018 at 2:15 PM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Oaktree Specialty Lending's website at www.oaktreespecialtylending.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

Please direct any questions regarding the webcast to Oaktree Specialty Lending's Investor Relations group at ocsl-ir@oaktreecapital.com.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. The company is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Specialty Lending is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit Oaktree Specialty Lending's website at www.oaktreespecialtylending.com.

