Virtua Partners Breaks Ground on Fairfield Inn & Suites

PHOENIX, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtua Partners and co-developer Hotel Equities celebrated the groundbreaking of a 116 room Fairfield Inn & Suites in Tolleson (West Phoenix), Arizona. The Marriott flagged hotel is scheduled to open late Summer 2019. The hotel is part of a mixed-use site that Virtua is developing at the corner of 91st Avenue and McDowell, fronting the I-10 freeway. Tofel Dent Construction is the general contractor for the project.



Virtua Partners Co-Founder Quinn Palomino, and Mayor of Tolleson, Anna Tovar, welcomed distinguished members from the Tolleson City Council, Marriott International, local media, partnering companies, and representatives from Tofel Dent. Their speeches expressed their enthusiasm for the new hotel and best wishes for a successful relationship between the hotel and the Tolleson community.

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott caters to a wide range of travelers, from business to families. The Tolleson hotel will have the latest design elements from the Marriott brand, including the new décor package. Hotel Equities will manage the hotel once it opens next year.

"We appreciate the warm welcome from Mayor Tovar and the City of Tolleson," said Palomino. "We've had a strong working relationship with the City and we look forward to an ongoing partnership at our new Fairfield Inn & Suites."

"Warmth, family, comfort and simplicity are synonymous with Tolleson and the Fairfield Inn Marriott," said Mayor Anne Tovar. "We are excited to welcome the Fairfield Inn to our family and when people come to stay in Tolleson, we hope that they feel at home."

About Virtua Partners:

Virtua Partners is a private equity firm specializing in commercial real estate. Virtua designs and executes investment opportunities across the country. Investment products include fixed income, growth to income, growth and aggressive growth. Through its affiliates, Virtua provides debt and equity origination, asset and property management, workout consulting, development and fund management.

Please visit http://www.virtuapartners.com to learn more about our investor services.

About Hotel Equities:

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm operating 100+ hotels throughout North America. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fd82407-a60e-44f8-92fd-3411093eaadf

Media Contact: Derek Uldricks 619.764.9633