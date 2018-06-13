ChowNow Welcomes Jocelyn Mangan to its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChowNow, the leading online ordering and marketing platform for restaurants, today announced that Jocelyn Mangan has joined its Board of Directors. Mangan's appointment expands the company's Board of Directors to five members. With more than two decades of experience leading consumer product development, Mangan will advise the company as it expands its consumer strategy and takeout ordering capabilities.



Mangan was previously Chief Operating Officer at Snag, and before that SVP Product for OpenTable, where she spent ten years defining the vision, strategy, and development of OpenTable's products. Mangan has also held senior roles at Ticketmaster.

"An accomplished businesswoman and an outspoken leader in her field, Jocelyn's unparalleled experience leading the development of best-in-class products in the hospitality industry will be invaluable to our company's growth," said ChowNow CEO and co-founder Chris Webb. "As we continue to roll out new services to our restaurant partners and consumers, we look forward to using Jocelyn's expertise to provide value and unparalleled dining experiences across the board."

In addition to her impressive business background, Mangan is also recognized globally for her accomplishments — in 2015, she was named to Fast Company's list of "100 Most Creative People in Business" and in 2014 to Business Insider's list of the "32 Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising." Mangan is also the Founder of Him for Her, a nonprofit aimed at increasing the number of women on for-profit boards of directors. She was a 2016 Henry Crown Fellow and is now a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network at the Aspen Institute.

"ChowNow is transforming the way restaurants and diners interact with each other and with technology — especially as takeout and delivery continue to change the industry," says Mangan. "I'm honored to help grow the company's vision and be a part of what is sure to be an exciting journey."

About ChowNow

ChowNow is where the best chefs and restaurants come together with people who care about food. Through ChowNow's leading online ordering and marketing platform for restaurants, 10,000 restaurant clients stay competitive in an increasingly tech-driven world. ChowNow enables diners to discover great new restaurants nearby and order directly from their websites, Facebook pages, and custom-built iPhone and Android apps. Founded in Los Angeles in 2011, ChowNow is dedicated to helping restaurants grow their takeout businesses, strengthen customer relationships, and compete with national chains using best-in-class technology.

