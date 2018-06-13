CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program announced on April 27, 2018, the Company has completed on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.) and on multilateral trading facilities (MTFs) the transactions reported in aggregate as follows:

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price

per share

including fees Consideration

including fees Consideration (*)

including fees (€) (€) ($) June 4, 2018 227,178 9.9885 2,269,166.46 2,663,320.68 June 5, 2018 404,704 9.9654 4,033,032.68 4,708,565.65 June 6, 2018 316,040 9.8500 3,112,979.49 3,662,420.37 June 8, 2018 1,244,344 9.7611 12,146,200.39 14,276,643.94 Total 2,192,266 - 21,561,379.02 25,310,950.64

As of June 12, 2018, after the purchases announced today and considering the common shares already in treasury, the Company held 8,242,906 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.

Details of the above transactions, inclusive of the indication of the regulated markets where purchases were made, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address:

buy-back program chart (April 27, 2018).

(*) translated at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase



Contacts:

Investor Relations Corporate Communications

CNH Industrial CNH Industrial

investor.relations@cnhind.com mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachment