CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

Globe Newswire  
June 13, 2018 5:15am   Comments
CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program announced on April 27, 2018, the Company has completed on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.) and on multilateral trading facilities (MTFs) the transactions reported in aggregate as follows:

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price
per share
including fees 		Consideration
including fees 		Consideration (*)
including fees
    (€) (€) ($)
June 4, 2018 227,178 9.9885 2,269,166.46 2,663,320.68
June 5, 2018 404,704 9.9654 4,033,032.68 4,708,565.65
June 6, 2018 316,040 9.8500 3,112,979.49 3,662,420.37
June 8, 2018 1,244,344 9.7611 12,146,200.39 14,276,643.94
Total 2,192,266 - 21,561,379.02 25,310,950.64

As of June 12, 2018, after the purchases announced today and considering the common shares already in treasury, the Company held 8,242,906 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.

Details of the above transactions, inclusive of the indication of the regulated markets where purchases were made, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address:
buy-back program chart (April 27, 2018).

(*) translated at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations                                              Corporate Communications
CNH Industrial                                                   CNH Industrial
investor.relations@cnhind.com                         mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachment

Primary Logo

