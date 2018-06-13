EIZO Medical chooses RDX QuikStation for backup of highly-sensitive clinical data

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overland-Tandberg™, a data protection and storage archive brand that unifies the strengths of Tandberg Data and Overland Storage, announced today that their RDX® QuikStation® removable disk appliance has been chosen by EIZO Medical Solutions Inc., Japan as the preferred storage device for their backup solution offerings to their system integrators and partners in the medical environment.



Data loss in the medical environment remains the most troubling for administrators and physician networks. Examples of such data loss includes surgical videos, x-ray images, ct-scans, sonographic results, cardiac catheterizations, patient files and databases need to be protected and secured. System integrators and Resellers are looking for reliable and durable backup solutions for their customers that help secure patient data lifecycle protection within their clinical workflows.

"With QuikStation 8, our system integrators and partners can offer a stable and reliable system for backup and archiving to their customers," said Mr. Yo Kashima from EIZO Medical Solutions Inc. "Because of the rugged design, RDX cartridges need no special handling. In addition, they are easy to use and provide low operational cost which significantly reduces TCO. With QuikStation 8, our customers need not worry about data availability and data integrity—it's safe and effective. Existing customer installations can be seamlessly migrated from a tape autoloader to an RDX QuikStation. The tape autoloader mode of the QuikStation 8 is completely transparent to existing backup and archiving applications which is critically important in the dynamic health care environment."

RDX Benefits

The RDX product family delivers cost-efficient, long-term storage and archive solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) with growing data storage needs.

The flexible RDX QuikStation removable disk appliance emulates different configurable storage types, offering users versatility and expanded compatibility. The QuikStation also offers operational modes of a tape library or autoloader, virtual RDX drives, logical volumes spanning across multiple drives, or a combination of tape and disk architectures as well.

RDX is compliant with current rules and regulations including European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Pricing, Availability and more information:

RDX QuikStation 8 and RDX Media cartridges are available now through authorized Overland-Tandberg Channel partners for MRSP starting from €3,600 or $4,400 for RDX QuikStation 8 and €115 or $140 for RDX media

To read more about the EIZO Medical solution, download our customer case study:

https://www3.overlandstorage.com/rdx-medical-uc

About EIZO:

EIZO (TSE:6737), which means image in Japanese, is a visual technology company that develops and manufactures high-end display solutions. EIZO integrates hardware and software technologies with consulting, web hosting, and other services to help customers in business, graphics, gaming, medicine, maritime, and other fields work more comfortably, efficiently, and creatively. Headquartered in Hakusan, Japan, EIZO has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Japan, China, Germany, and the US, and representation in more than 80 countries.

About Overland-Tandberg:

Overland-Tandberg™ is the unified brand that leverages the combined 50-plus-year history of Sphere 3D Corp subsidiaries, Overland Storage and Tandberg Data. With over one million units deployed worldwide, Overland-Tandberg delivers data management, backup and archive solutions via hybrid Cloud, Cloud and on-premises implementations through its global reseller network in over 90 countries. For more information, visit www.tandbergdata.com and www.overlandstorage.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn. Follow us on Twitter @ovltb.

Europe Corporate Contact:

Tandberg Data GmbH, Feldstraße 81, D-44141 Dortmund

Anja Scholl, Channel Marketing Manager EMEA

Tel: +49-231-5436-227, E-Mail: anja.scholl@tandbergdata.com

Europe Media Contact:

Konzept PR GmbH, Leonhardsberg 3, 86150 Augsburg

Michael Baumann

Tel: +49-821-34300-16, E-Mail: m.baumann@konzept-pr.de

US Corporate and Media Contact

Tina Brown

Tel: +1 408-283-4731

media.relations@overlandtandberg.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include, among others, Sphere 3D's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects assumptions or future events or performance; the market adoption, actual performance and functionality of our products; unforeseen and proposed changes in the course of Sphere 3D's business or the business of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including, without limitation, Overland Storage and Tandberg Data; the level of success of our collaborations and business partnerships; and other risks detailed from time to time in our periodic reports contained in our Annual Information Form and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com) and in periodic reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this written communication. Sphere 3D undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.