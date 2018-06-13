Swarm Launches Secondary Market for Robinhood, Ripple, and Didi

SHANGHAI [CES Asia], June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swarm (www.swarm.fund), the blockchain for private equity, today announced the launch of tokens representing equity in individual tech companies, allowing Swarm investors to purchase security tokens representing fractional shares in private companies. Sourced through partners who acquire equity from former employees, these secondaries provide liquidity to exiting employees and now, through Swarm, open a much wider door for individuals to participate in the investment ecosystem. Swarm will launch tokens representing private equity starting with Robinhood, Ripple, and Didi, creating a secondary market for some of the biggest companies involved with crypto.





"Our goal is to democratize investing, and introducing tokens that represent equity is a major step forward in this mission," said Philipp Pieper, CEO and Co-Founder of Swarm. "Now, any Swarm investor can hold equity in some of today's most prominent tech startups."





The launch of tokens representing equity in tech companies is accomplished via Swarm's partnerships with Silicon Valley venture capital firms and funds with direct and secondary access to this equity.





"By offering a Ripple token representing equity in Ripple the company, Swarm Fund offers an answer to what some say is a limitation of Ripple's XRP token as an investment. XRP is a top cryptocurrency, behind only Bitcoin and Ethereum in market cap, but it does not represent equity in Ripple or reflect the value of Ripple payment protocol. Investors looking for a more holistic piece of Ripple's value may look to the Ripple Equity Token as a solution," commented Timo Lehes, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer.





Swarm makes traditionally exclusive investment opportunities, such as private equity and hedge funds, inclusive for the Swarm by pooling together smaller investments into larger, institutional-sized blocks. Swarm gives fund managers access to capital from a new class of investors who want access to institutional-type investments, but don't have the high minimums many institutional funds require. By leveraging blockchain technology, Swarm provides an entire platform from which businesses can create cryptocurrency-based enterprises with a wellspring of funding built in.







About Swarm Fund

Swarm Fund is the blockchain for private equity. Swarm is creating a unique market infrastructure built on blockchain technology that enables investing cryptocurrency into real assets and deploying traditional capital into crypto markets in a new way. Swarm is built for: ​Crypto Investors who want to de-risk their portfolios, Family Offices looking for a more efficient way to invest into crypto and alternatives, and everyday retail investors searching for access to opportunities that were not accessible before. With a legal and regulatory framework compatible with institutional investors, automation to remove middle men, and prioritizing access for all, Swarm can streamline and help double the Private Equity industry from $2.5 trillion to $5T+ in the next five years.