WISeKey to Present at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 13th in Boston

ZUG, Switzerland - June 13, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ((", WISeKey", , SIX: WIHN, OTCQX:WIKYY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that its CEO, Carlos Moreira and CFO, Peter Ward, will be addressing institutional investors at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 13th at 10:20am ET, at The InterContinental Boston.

The presentation will not be webcast; however, investors will be able to download the most recent investor presentation via the Investors section of WISeKey's website, www.wisekey.com . Additionally, WISeKey's management will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

Commenting on the conference, Carlos Moreira noted, "We are honored to have WISeKey participate in this innovative investor conference held by Stifel."

Mr. Moreira will be presenting an overview of WISeKey, its growth strategy in the U.S. Of note, this presentation is part of a Non-Deal Roadshow in the U.S. and China, aiming to increase awareness on the recent milestones executed by the Company, including the listing of its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in the U.S, currently trading on the OTCQX under the symbol WIKYY. Each ADR represents 2 ordinary shares listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange under the symbol WIHN. U.S. based investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Stifel:

Established in 1890, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated is one of the nation's premier full-service financial services firms, providing brokerage, trading, investment banking, investment advisory, and related services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities through more than 390 locations across the nation. Stifel ranks as the 7th largest brokerage firm in the country as measured by number of financial advisors, with approximately 2,300, and features a highly regarded equity research department that has earned numerous accolades from such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and the Financial Times. Stifel is the principal subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF), a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Stifel Financial Corp.'s other subsidiaries include Century Securities Associates, Inc., an independent contractor broker-dealer firm; Stifel Nicolaus Limited and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, the Company's European subsidiaries; and Stifel Bank and Trust, a retail and commercial bank. 2016 marked Stifel Financials' 21st consecutive year of record net revenue, and the Company was named to Fortune's Fastest-Growing Companies List in 2009 and 2010.

The Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference takes place from June 11-13 and it aims to provide institutional investors with high-level access to senior management and industry experts, showcase dynamic emerging companies, and investigate critical trends that are driving the economy. More than 250 leading public and private companies are scheduled to participate across the consumer, diversified industrials & services, energy, internet, media, real estate, and technology sectors via group presentations and one-on-one meetings with investors.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey ((SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, OTCQX:WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic RoT ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest news visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

