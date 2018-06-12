Archrock, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

HOUSTON, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) today announced that Brad Childers, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Guba, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will attend and meet with investors at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference in New York, New York, on June 19-20, 2018. Brad Childers is scheduled to present on June 20, 2018 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation to be referenced during the conference will be available prior to the commencement of the meetings, under the "Investors – Archrock, Inc." tab of our website, www.archrock.com.



About Archrock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is a pure-play U.S. natural gas contract compression services business and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas, operating in the major oil and gas producing regions in the U.S., with approximately 1,700 employees. For more information, visit www.archrock.com.

