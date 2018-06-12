The 20th Annual Medical Design Excellence Awards Recognize Leading Organizations in The Medical Technology Industry

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA), the premier awards program for the medtech industry, announced and recognized the 2018 winners across 9 product categories at its annual awards ceremony that took place on June 12, in conjunction with Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) East. Every year, the MDEAs recognize significant achievements in medical product design and engineering that improve the quality of healthcare delivery and accessibility.



In addition to recognizing winners in 9 product categories, the 2018 MDEA Lifetime Achievement award winner, Robert Jarvik, M.D, was also recognized. Jarvik was recognized for his groundbreaking work in artificial heart development over the last 30 years. He developed the first human application of a permanent total artificial heart, founded Jarvik Heart Inc., and has been named Inventor of the Year by the Intellectual Properties Owners Association.

"It's amazing to see how the technology impacting the medtech industry evolves and improves rapidly every year, and it's also critical to recognize the organizations and individuals who are truly changing lives through their revolutionary work," said Daphne Allen, editor-in-chief of MD+DI, UBM. "The 2018 award winners are more than deserving of these accolades and we are excited to see how they can use their technologies to continue to further the industry."

The MDEAs accepts entries from companies and individuals involved in the design, engineering, manufacturing, or distribution of finished medical devices. Winners are chosen by an impartial panel of jurors made up of clinicians, engineers and designers. The jurors carefully review all product submissions and narrow them down to a maximum of six finalists in each category. From there, jurors vote to award a bronze, silver, and gold award in each category, as well as an overall best-in-show winner.

The 2018 MDEA winners include:

Cardiovascular Devices:

Gold: MoMe Kardia – InfoBionic

MoMe Kardia – InfoBionic Silver: HyperView – HyperMed Imaging Inc.

HyperView – HyperMed Imaging Inc. Bronze: AC3 Optimus Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump – Teleflex Medical Inc.

Drug-Delivery and Combination Products:

Gold: SURGICEL Powder Absorbable Hemostat – Ethicon US LLC

SURGICEL Powder Absorbable Hemostat – Ethicon US LLC Gold: Eli Lilly Taltz Injection Devices – Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly Taltz Injection Devices – Eli Lilly and Co. Silver: Methofill (methotrexate) SELF INJECT – Accord Healthcare Limited

Methofill (methotrexate) SELF INJECT – Accord Healthcare Limited Bronze: OnSite-IV – PharmaC LLC

ER and OR Tools, Equipment, and Supplies



Gold: VersaOne Fascial Closure System – Medtronic Inc.

VersaOne Fascial Closure System – Medtronic Inc. Silver: Minne Ties Agile MMF – Summit Medical LLC

Minne Ties Agile MMF – Summit Medical LLC Bronze: CleanCision – Prescient Surgical

Implant and Tissue-Replacement Products

Gold: AeroForm Tissue Expander System – AirXpanders

AeroForm Tissue Expander System – AirXpanders Silver: Truliant Knee System – Exactech

Truliant Knee System – Exactech Bronze: SPEEDTRAP Graft Preparation System – DePuy Synthes Companies

Nonsurgical Hospital Supplies and Equipment



Gold: Equashield Pro Pharmacy Robot – Equashield

Equashield Pro Pharmacy Robot – Equashield Silver: Flusso – McArthur Medical Sales, Inc.

Flusso – McArthur Medical Sales, Inc. Bronze: IntelliGuard Linked Visibility Inventory System – IntelliGuard

Over-the-Counter and Self-Care Products

Gold: Willow Breast Pump – Willow

Willow Breast Pump – Willow Silver: MediClear PreOp – Covalon Technologies Ltd.

MediClear PreOp – Covalon Technologies Ltd. Bronze: ZipStitch – ZipLine Medical, Inc.

Radiological, Imaging, and Electromechanical Devices



Gold: Exablate Neuro – INSIGHTEC

Exablate Neuro – INSIGHTEC Silver: StealthStation S8 – Medtronic, plc

StealthStation S8 – Medtronic, plc Bronze: OmniTom – Samsung NeuroLogica

Rehabilitation and Assistive-Technology Products



Gold: Obi – DESĪN

Obi – DESĪN Silver: Ebb Insomnia Therapy – Ebb Therapeutics

Ebb Insomnia Therapy – Ebb Therapeutics Bronze: Podimetrics Remote Temperature Monitoring System – Podimetrics, Inc.

Testing and Diagnostic Products and Systems



Gold: STERRAD VELOCITY Biological Indicator System – Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

STERRAD VELOCITY Biological Indicator System – Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies Silver: APAS Independence – Clever Culture Systems

APAS Independence – Clever Culture Systems Bronze: Panther Fusion system – Hologic, Inc.

Best in Show



AeroForm Tissue Expander System – AirXpanders

Readers' Choice



CleanCision – Prescient Surgical

The 2018 MDEAs are sponsored by the following organizations: DDSTUDIO, Integrated Design Systems, Phillips-Medisize, and Universal Laser Systems.

