SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

STEVENSON, Md., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of a class who purchased REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) ("REV Group" or the "Company") securities pursuant and/or traceable to REV Group's initial public offering ("IPO") on or about January 27, 2017. Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until August 7, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the Class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the Class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in REV Group in connection with the Company's IPO. Members of the Class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Act of 1933 by virtue of the defendants' failure to disclose in connection with the Company's IPO that REV Group was unable to use its strong visibility into future net sales to effectively plan and manage its backlog of vehicles and its facilities were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand.

According to the complaint, following a June 6, 2018 report that the Chief Operating Officer was being replaced and that the Company was working through challenges that were causing a strain on the supply chain, the value of REV Group shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in REV Group's January 27, 2017 IPO and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616. Brower Piven also encourages anyone with information regarding the Company's conduct during the period in question to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

