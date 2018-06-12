Motorcar Parts of America to Report Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter/Year-End Results; Host Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) today announced the company will issue results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year end on Thursday, June 14, 2018.



Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and David Lee, chief financial officer, will host an investor conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the company's financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors either through a live audio Web broadcast at www.motorcarparts.com or live by calling (877)-776-4016 (domestic) or (973)-638-3231 (international). For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for seven days on Motorcar Parts of America's website www.motorcarparts.com.

A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific time on June 14, 2018 through 8:59 p.m. Pacific time on June 21, 2018 by calling (855)-859-2056 (domestic) or (404)-537-3406 (international) and using access code: 8489669.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America's products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and Canada, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

CONTACT: Gary S. Maier (310) 471-1288