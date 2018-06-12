REV GROUP, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against REV Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) securities pursuant and/or traceable to REV Group's initial public offering ("IPO") on or about January 26, 2017 at $22.00 per share.



According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

REV Group was unable to use its "strong visibility into future net sales" to "effectively plan" and manage its backlog of vehicles;



REV Group facilities were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand; and



as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

REV Group last traded today at $15.94 per share, 28% below its IPO price in January 2017.

