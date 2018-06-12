MEDIA ADVISORY: Major donation from UFCW Canada to be presented June 13 to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada to accelerate advancements in blood cancer treatments

TORONTO, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, UFCW Canada (United Food and Commercial Workers union) will be presenting its annual fundraising donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLSC) in Toronto. Since 1985, UFCW Canada members and their Local Unions have raised over $39 million for the LLSC. This vital partnership has contributed to many advancements in the treatment and outcomes of blood cancer.



At the event, the 2018 recipient of the UFCW Canada Award for Leukemia Research will also be introduced. Each year, the LLSC presents the UFCW Canada Award for Leukemia Research to its top scoring operating research grant applicant.

WHAT:

UFCW Canada announcement and presentation of annual fundraising donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC). The recipient of the 2018 UFCW Canada Award for Leukemia Research will also be introduced.



WHEN: Wednesday, June 13 at 3:30 p.m.

WHERE:

UFCW Canada National Office

300-61 International Boulevard

Toronto ON M9W 6K4

WHO IS AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW?

Paul Meinema, National President

UFCW Canada

Alicia Talarico, President

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada

Dr. Rena Buckstein, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

2018 Recipient of the UFCW Canada Award for Leukemia Research

About the LLSC: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada is the country's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLSC mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. To learn more, or to support blood cancer research taking place in cancer centres across Canada, visit llscanada.org.

About UFCW Canada: As Canada's leading union for retail and food workers, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW Canada) represents over 250,000 workers across the country working in the food retail and processing, agriculture, health care, security, and hospitality industries, as well as other sectors of the economy. UFCW Canada is the country's most innovative organization dedicated to building fairness in workplaces and communities. Since 1985, UFCW Canada members and Local Unions have also fundraised over $39 million in support of the life-changing work of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada. To find out more about UFCW Canada, visit www.ufcw.ca.

CONTACT:

Michael Forman, Communications Director

UFCW Canada

mforman@ufcw.ca

416.675.1104 extension 2249